Free People

Jimi Sweatshirt

$128.00 $69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 82894437; Color Code: 041 Just as cool as it is classic, this colorblocked sweatshirt is featured in a slouchy, relaxed fit with defined drawstrings at neckline, exaggerated sleeves, and raw seaming throughout for a true lived-in look. Fit: Slouchy, relaxed fit Features: Dropped shoulders, lower back hem, front kangaroo pocket, side slits at bottom Why We <3 It: The true definition of an effortless essential, this goes-with-anything sweatshirt is the perfect addition to your weekly wardrobe rotation.