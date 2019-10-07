Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
Jhett Clogs
$150.00
$104.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zappos
Look your best in this Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn® Jhett slip-on mule. Closed-toe wedge features a leather upper with a studded trim. Easy slip-on design. Soft textile lining.
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Studded Leather Clog
$79.99
$39.99
from
Mango
BUY
Madewell
The Ayanna Clog
$168.00
$119.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Rachel Comey
Dakota Clog
$425.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Topshop
Genoa Off White Mule Clogs
$100.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn
More from Mules & Clogs
Mango
Studded Leather Clog
$79.99
$39.99
from
Mango
BUY
Madewell
The Ayanna Clog
$168.00
$119.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Rachel Comey
Dakota Clog
$425.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
Sbicca
Louisa Loafer Mule
$99.95
$59.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted