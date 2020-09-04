PozzoWerk

Jewelry Organization Holder

$65.00 $19.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Are you one of those people thats always missing some jewelry because you never remember where you put them? Heres a simple yet sleek product for keeping all your nice jewelry. It can also be a stylish present for someone special. A jewelry stand will hold your necklaces, rings, watches, accessories, and more. So, you never have to bother about losing your nice stuff. The stand is made with malleable raw materials such as copper and concrete which gives it a simple yet stylish look. Apart from holding your jewelry, a piece like this can be the perfect finish for your side table or dresser.