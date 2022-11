Missoma

Jewellery Advent Calendar

£395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Missoma jewellery advent calendar Includes: Mini Molten hoop earrings, Mini Shield hoop earrings, Pyramid ear cuff, Mini Baya hoop earrings, Bar stud earrings, Mini Molten pendant necklace, Double chain necklace, Twisted Chain choker, Molten cuff bracelet, Seed Pearl beaded bracelet (S/M), Beaded bracelet (S/M), Bobble Chain anklet Keepsake jewellery box with lid, mirror and 12 pull-out drawers Box Dimensions: Height 19cm, width 33cm, depth 7cm Please use a soft, dry polishing cloth