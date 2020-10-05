Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Ganni
Jewel Moccasin
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Need a few alternatives?
HEREU
Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers
$425.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Sanuk
Pair O Dice Loafers
$45.00
$31.32
from
Zappos
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Barge Platform Oxford
£138.85
from
Jeffrey Campbell
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Jewel Moccasin
$375.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Recycled Ribstop Quilt Collar
$85.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Hemlock Printed Silk Maxi Skirt
$298.02
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
Ganni
Hemlock Printed Crepe De Chine Camisole
$160.00
$64.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Flats
HEREU
Alber Tread-sole T-bar Leather Loafers
$425.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Sanuk
Pair O Dice Loafers
$45.00
$31.32
from
Zappos
BUY
Ugg
Tasman Slipper
$99.95
$79.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted