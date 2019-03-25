Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
Pixie Market

Jesse Leather Trousers

$99.00
At Pixie Market
Chic and essential black pleated vegan leather pants with side pockets and peg leg. Brand Pixie Market  100% faux leather  Size XS waist 25 Size S waist 26.5" Size M 28" Rise 11" Inseam 27.5" Total length top to bottom 38"
Featured in 1 story
21 Pairs Of Leather Pants To Buy This Spring
by Eliza Huber