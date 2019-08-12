Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Lost Ink
Jersey Wrap Dress With Frill
$58.00
$23.20
Buy Now
Review It
At CoEdition
Product Details V-neck Ruffle bottom Short sleeve, tie at side True to size 93% Polyester, 7% Elastane Machine wash
Featured in 1 story
12 Trendy & Cheap Plus Size Pieces You'll Love
by
Olivia Muenter
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Frank Body
Shimmer Scrub
C$19.95
from
Frank Body
BUY
DETAILS
Bambu
Bambu Bamboo Straws
C$12.49
from
well.ca
BUY
DETAILS
Fashion Union
Midi Dress With Trim
£43.99
from
Zalando
BUY
DETAILS
LOFT
Topstitched Tie Waist Flare Dress
$74.99
from
LOFT
BUY
More from Lost Ink
DETAILS
Lost Ink
Denim Pencil Skirt With Exposed Button-fly
$68.00
$34.00
from
Addition Elle
BUY
DETAILS
Lost Ink
Belted Sweater Dress
$68.00
$40.79
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Lost Ink
Wrap Dress
$78.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
DETAILS
Lost Ink
Plus Size Shirt With Ruffle Sleeves
$64.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Faux Leather Trench Dress
$129.94
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Textured Midi Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Belted Ribbed Midi Dress
$109.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted