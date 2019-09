Jergens

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturiser 221ml

£18.50 £14.25

Buy Now Review It

At Biovea

JERGENS NATURAL GLOW™ DAILY MOISTURISER creates a gorgeous sun-kissed glow, building colour with each use. Made with a blend of effective moisturisers, along with antioxidants and nourishing vitamin E, JERGENS NATURAL GLOW™ DAILY MOISTURISER makes it easy to get natural-looking colour that’s just right for you.