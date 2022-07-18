United States
Agua By Agua Bendita
Jengibre Floral Bikini Bottom
$140.00
At Intermix
The label's Jengibre bikini bottoms are the perfect addition to your pool-ready wardrobe with delicate ruffles and a subtle hip-flare. Pair with the matching bikini top to complete the look. Fabric: 81% recycled polyester, 19% Xtra Life Lycra Pull-on style Dry clean Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size P Model height 5'10", bust 31", waist 24", hips 34"