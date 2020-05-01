Elegant Touch

Jelly Nails – Jel Jel Baby

£5.99

Achieve a salon-worthy summer mani from home with the Elegant Touch Jelly Nails in ‘Jel Jel Baby’; a pack of glossy, turquoise-hued false nails from the multi-award winning British nail care brand. Easy to apply and remove, the oval-shaped, glue-on nails showcase a super-shiny finish, and come complete with a tube of fast-drying adhesive ensures long-wearing results. Includes: 24 nails / 10 sizes.