A slick and lovely water based lube Unbound O-Factor It’s best to introduce Jelly by explaining what’s not in it: no petrochemicals, no glycerin, no parabens. Just a great feeling, water based lube that’s compatible with latex condoms and all types of toys. Jelly is 100% vegan too, if you’re into that. Oh ya, we think you’re ready for this Jelly. Made from 95% percent organic ingredients, Jelly is super gentle on all your sensitive parts and safe for pregnancy. With a slight hint of vanilla and lemon, it’s not bad on the taste buds either. (Don't judge us, it's FOR SCIENCE) A never sticky, water based formula that’s safe to use with all toy materials. Jelly is also compatible with latex condoms. Deets Glycerine free Paraben free Petrochemical free Vegan Ingredients: Organic Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Xanthan Gum, Agar, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Natural Food Grade Flavors (Lemon and Vanilla).