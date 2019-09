Mari Giudicelli

Jeanne Sandal - Natural Raffia

$480.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lisa Says Gah

Shoutout to these heels for being the cutest things we've ever seen. With a white body, black detailing, and a simple little bow, these shoes can take you to work and to drinks afterwards without even breaking a sweat. Pair these versatile sweet sandals with pretty much anything.