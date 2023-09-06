Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Jeanne Printed Silk-jersey Wrap Dress
$618.00
$340.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Short-sleeve Mock-neck Sweater Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
bebe
A-line Sweater Dress
BUY
$74.99
$109.00
bebe
Eliza J.
Fit & Flare Midi Dress
BUY
$158.00
Nordstrom
Reformation
Banks Knit Dress
BUY
$178.00
Reformation
More from Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg
Ambrose Dress
BUY
$265.00
$528.00
Otrium
Diane von Furstenberg
Queena Dress
BUY
$276.09
The Iconic
Diane von Furstenberg
Silver Metallic Pointy Pumps
BUY
$62.00
Tradesy
Diane von Furstenberg
Edeline Striped Knitted Wrap Dress
BUY
£565.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Dresses
free-est
Fifi Midi
BUY
£39.95
£88.00
Free People
Reiss
Trina Colourblock Strappy Mini Dress
BUY
£65.00
£178.00
Reiss
Bordeaux
Short-sleeve Button-embellished Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Steve Madden
Anna Floral Mock Neck Midi Dress
BUY
$99.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted