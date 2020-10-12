Castañer

Jean Gingham-lace Canvas Espadrilles

Castañer blends the artisanal construction of its famous espadrilles with a stylish point of view that has resulted in collaborations with fashion houses such as Yves St Laurent and Lanvin, and this navy Jean pair is a sublime iteration. They're crafted in Spain from canvas and jute, then accented across the front with gingham-checked laces that run up to fasten at the ankles. Highlight the classic hue by teaming them with a blue midi dress.