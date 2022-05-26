Je Joue

Mimi Soft

Small, sensual, and beautifully powerful: the MiMi by Je Joue is the perfect toy for clitoral stimulation. A compact gem that offers a range of vibration speeds and patterns, MiMi is a versatile bedroom treasure you can enjoy with a partner all by yourself. With 5 vibration levels and patterns, from gentle to powerful, Mimi is truly versatile. MiMi feels great on the clitoris, and any other area that tickles your fancy - and his - from your nipples to his perineum and anywhere in between. Smooth and soft, MiMi glides across the skin, making it perfect for an all-over body massage with a difference. Don't forget the lube! We recommend using water-based lubrication with all our toys, for a perfectly smooth experience. Highlights: 100% waterproof (bath friendly) 100% body-safe phthalate free silicone Totally seamless with smooth soft tactile finish Rechargeable via magnetic recharging clip New ‘easy-to-use’ interface with 3 button design 5 power levels on each of the 6 different pulse patterns Wide range of vibrations – from subtle rumble to intense powerful finish Quiet when in use 2 hours charge gives 2 hours of pleasure MiMi is available in four shades to suit your style. Choose from black, fuchsia, pink or purple Compact size makes it an essential bedside and travel companion.