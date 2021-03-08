Je Joue

Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibrator Purple Rechargeable vibrator Small vibrator comes with a tapered end for easy insertion Seriously powerful bullet vibrator with finger sleeve Features affordable Powerful Luxury Quiet Rechargeable Waterproof for extra wet fun beyond the bedroom Use water based lube for increased stimulation Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibrator Purple. Rechargeable vibrator. USB cord included. Small vibrator comes with a tapered end for easy insertion. Seriously powerful bullet vibrator with finger sleeve. Features: affordable. Powerful. Luxury. Quiet. Rechargeable. Waterproof for extra wet fun beyond the bedroom. Use water based lube for increased stimulation. 100% medical grade body safe Silicone. Latex free and phthalate free. Over 30 combinations. 5 speeds, 7 patterns. User friendly buttons. One hour charge = 1.30 plus playtime.