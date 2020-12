JBL

Jbl Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$179.99 $119.99

Buy Now Review It

At Kohl's

Take your music on the go and move to the beat with this JBL CHarge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. PRODUCT FEATURES Stream your favorite music via Bluetooth Long battery life keeps the music going all day Waterproof design so you can take it anywhere USB charge out to charge your device