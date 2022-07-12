Stine Goya

Jasmine Tiered Ruffle-collar Organza Mini Dress

$460.00

Why We Love It Cut from crisp organza fabric, this tiered mini dress features textured florals and subtle side pockets. The ruffled collar and cuffed puff sleeves enhance the cottagecore-chic silhouette. Organza jacquard Body: 39.6% recycled polyester, 38.4% polyester, 11.7% EcoVero™ viscose, 10.3% polyamide Lining: 50% recycled polyester, 50% polyester Machine wash, dry flat Made in China