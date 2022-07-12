United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Stine Goya
Jasmine Tiered Ruffle-collar Organza Mini Dress
$460.00
At Olivela
Why We Love It Cut from crisp organza fabric, this tiered mini dress features textured florals and subtle side pockets. The ruffled collar and cuffed puff sleeves enhance the cottagecore-chic silhouette. Organza jacquard Body: 39.6% recycled polyester, 38.4% polyester, 11.7% EcoVero™ viscose, 10.3% polyamide Lining: 50% recycled polyester, 50% polyester Machine wash, dry flat Made in China