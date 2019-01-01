Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
By Nadia Aboulhosn

Jasmine Dress

$38.00
At By Nadia Aboulhosn
The black Jasmine dress features a faux fur trimmed neckline that is tacked on every three inches. The Polyester Microfiber Spandex fabric has a four-way stretch to hug your body. The bottom has snap enclosures.
Featured in 1 story
24 Party Dresses To Wear This Holiday Season
by Georgia Murray