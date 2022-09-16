United States
Wilfred
Jara Luxe Cashmere Sweater
$188.00
At Aritzia
Cashmere is calling This is a slouchy turtleneck with dropped shoulders, ribbed trim and fully fashioned construction. It's knit with our Luxe Cashmere — 100% Grade-A cashmere coveted for its unparalleled softness and warmth. The finest available. It’s made with sustainable cashmere certified to The Good Cashmere Standard®. This version is constructed with a Jersey stitch for a soft drape and a smooth, flat feel.