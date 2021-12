Joss & Main

Janeen 19” Ceramic Table Vase

$290.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

This tall vase is a hand-painted decorative vase to add a modern touch of interest to your home. Its matte cubist design was inspired by the Impressionist painter Pablo Picasso and features hand-done brush strokes and imperfect lines to create an artisanal look. The neutral color-blocked palette allows this modern piece to blend into almost any environment.