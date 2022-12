AllSaints

Jamilia Gene Embellished Mini Dress

£399.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllSaints

All out sparkle. The Jamilia Dress takes embellishment to the next level. The mini silhouette has a bodycon fit and triangular neckline. An array of beads makes this an instant party piece. Back zip closure Triangular neckline Mini length Sleeveless Adjustable straps Beaded embellishment