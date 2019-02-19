Description
High-waisted rib knit swim brief from Solid & Striped. Thin horizontal stripe pattern. Wide, elasticized waistband. Full seat coverage. Lined.
• Nylon Swimwear
• 95% nylon, 5% elastane
• Hand wash
• Imported
Sizing
Garment Measurements
12” waist
10.5” rise
8” leg opening
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'9" | 30" bust | 24" waist | 34.5" hips
Fit Notes
Tight fit.
Shipping
Free 2-Day domestic shipping.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates