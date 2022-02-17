Jambu

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Care and Cleaning: Wipe With Damp Cloth Features: Hook and Loop Closure Footwear outsole material 1: Rubber Footwear upper material 1: Leather Shoe Width: Medium TCIN: 85691370 UPC: 191609540308 Origin: imported The above item details were provided by the Target Plus™ Partner. Target does not represent or warrant that this information is accurate or complete. On occasion, manufacturers may modify their items and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented. If you have a specific question about this item, you may consult the item's label, contact the manufacturer directly or call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869. Description Get ready to rock around the clock in this rocker bottom beauty. A curved mid-platform gives the feminine Alba a comfort-first construction that works in harmony with the body’s natural movement. The rocker style, which features a relax foam insole, is built to alleviate pain and pressure in each step by distributing weight and stimulating the foot muscles. Bungee cording along the side and an adjustable frontal strap with padding offers a flexible fit.Leather upper. Non-slip All Terra traction outsoles. Relax foam insoles that can be removed. 8.47 oz in weight Hook and Loop Closure Hook & loop closure allows for easy open/close and on/off