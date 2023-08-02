Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Shea Moisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Treatment Masque
$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At SheaMoisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil + Flaxseed Fortifying* Edge Gel 3.5 oz
Need a few alternatives?
Coco & Eve
Sweet Repair Hair Mask
BUY
£32.00
Coco & Eve
Regaine
Regular Strength Minoxidil 2% Scalp Solution
BUY
$137.99
Chemist Warehouse
Hask
Argan Oil 5 In 1 Leave In Conditioner
BUY
$14.49
Chemist Warehouse
Ouai
Scalp Serum
BUY
$78.00
Sephora Australia
More from Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-in
BUY
£9.26
Amazon
Shea Moisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Mask
BUY
£12.99
Boots
Shea Moisture
Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Leave-in
BUY
$27.99
Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture
Raw Shea Butter Restorative Conditioner
BUY
$16.99
Oz Hair & Beauty
More from Hair Care
Coco & Eve
Bond Building Pre-shampoo Treatment
BUY
£23.00
Coco & Eve
Coco & Eve
Sweet Repair Hair Mask
BUY
£32.00
Coco & Eve
Regaine
Regular Strength Minoxidil 2% Scalp Solution
BUY
$137.99
Chemist Warehouse
OGX
Renewing+ Argan Oil Of Morocco Penetrating Oil
BUY
$25.49
Chemist Warehouse
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted