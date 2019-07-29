Search
Farrow

Jaime Striped Cotton Jumpsuit

$72.00$21.99
At Need Supply
Description Striped jumpsuit from Farrow in Taupe. Square neckline. Adjustable straps. Front button closure. Darted waist. On-seam side pockets. Cropped straight leg with ruffled cuffs. Unlined. • Woven Cotton • 100% cotton • Hand wash • Imported Product ID: W101130 Sizing Garment Measurements 15.25" chest 8.25" shoulder to shoulder 14" waist 19" inseam 9" leg opening Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 24” waist | 34.5” hips Fit Notes Standard fit. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
