Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Jade Roller Beauty
Jade Roller
$46.00
$33.12
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
A facial massage tool crafted from pure jade that smooths the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Need a few alternatives?
Jade Roller Beauty
Jade Roller
BUY
$33.12
$46.00
DermStore
Salon Services
S-pro Classic Cutting Scissors 5.5"
BUY
£31.99
Salon Services
Etude House
My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush
BUY
$5.97
Amazon
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
BUY
$399.99
Nordstrom
More from Jade Roller Beauty
Jade Roller Beauty
Jade Roller Beauty - Jade Roller Spa
BUY
$72.00
Sephora Australia
Jade Roller Beauty
Jade Beauty Roller
BUY
$35.00
DermStore
More from Tools
Jade Roller Beauty
Jade Roller
BUY
$33.12
$46.00
DermStore
Salon Services
S-pro Classic Cutting Scissors 5.5"
BUY
£31.99
Salon Services
Etude House
My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush
BUY
$5.97
Amazon
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer
BUY
$399.99
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted