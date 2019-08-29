Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Jade Dress
$148.00
$88.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
A good option if you said you'd be there in 10 mins. This is a midi length dress with a v neckline, tie straps and an open back. The Jade is slim fitting throughout the bodice with a relaxed sweep.
Featured in 1 story
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LETQSTUDIO
Wrap Dress
$165.00
$159.00
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Dresses Unlimited
Faux Leather Panel Dress
$185.90
from
Navabi
BUY
DETAILS
Altuzarra for Target
Peasant Dress Swiss Dot In Black
$54.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Palermo Shirt Dress
$68.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Reformation
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Daley Top
$38.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Parker Davy Ribbed Tee
$58.00
$34.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Patch Cynthia Jean
$148.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted