Farrow

Jacquette Spotted Dress

$78.00 $54.60

Buy Now Review It

At Need Supply

Long spotted dress from Farrow. Medium weight fabric. Surplice neckline with hidden snap fastening. Slips on. Three-quarter sleeves with flounce cuffs. Gathered front waist; elasticized back waist. Tiered skirt. Lined. • Poly Weave • 100% polyester • Machine wash • Made in China