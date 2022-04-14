United States
Iris Apfel x H&M
Jacquard-weave Pants
$99.00
At H&M
Iris Apfel x H&M. Straight-cut, tailored pants in jacquard-weave fabric with sharp creases at front and back. Low waist, tailored waistband with zip fly, button, and concealed hook-and-eye fasteners. Side pockets and welt back pockets with a rhinestone-embellished button. CompositionPolyester 100% More sustainable materialsLining: Organic cotton 100%, Shell: Recycled polyester 100%