Iris Apfel x H&M
Jacquard-weave Coat
$149.00
At H&M
Iris Apfel x H&M. Straight-cut, jacquard-weave coat. Gently rounded collar, discreet fastening at front with covered snap fasteners, side-seam pockets, and an inner pocket with a button and pleated upper edge. Quilted twill lining with a hand loop at each side so you can wear the coat casually thrown over your shoulders. CompositionLining: Polyester 100%, Shell: Polyester 100% More sustainable materialsLining: Recycled polyester 100%, Shell: Recycled polyester 100%