H&M

Jacquard-patterned Boots

£99.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Boots in imitation leather made from recycled polyester and Piñatex® with a metallic coating. Patterned, jacquard-weave sections, square toes and a loop at the back. Recycled polyester linings and insoles and rubber soles. Heel approx 6 cm. Piñatex® is an innovative natural material made from pineapple leaf ﬁbres. The leaves are a byproduct of existing agriculture, turned into a non-woven material that can be used as an alternative to leather.