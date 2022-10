H&M

Jacquard-knit Treggings

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Studio Collection Studio Collection. Figure-hugging, jacquard-knit treggings in a soft viscose blend. Waistband with zip fly, button, and concealed hook-and-eye fasteners. Slim legs with zipper at hems for a flared shape when unzipped. Size The model is 180cm/5'11" and wears a size S Fit Fitted Composition Polyester 57%, Rayon 31%, Polyamide 10%, Spandex 2% Art. No. 1104773001