Napapijri

Jacket Box

£195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Napapijri

Details A winter jacket needs to be durable, and that's why we created the Borg puffer jacket. It features down-free Thermo-Fibre™ insulation reinforced with a chin guard, elasticated trims and an adjustable hem to trap in the heat, not to mention the welt pockets and zip fastening which make it extra practical. Finally, echoing Napapijri's commitment to protecting the planet, it's made from recycled polyester, PFC-free and fully recyclable.