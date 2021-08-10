J Jason Wu

J Jason Wu Printed Dress

$49.32

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

Dazzle onlookers with this sassy wrap dress featuring a cheerful print, flattering belted waist, and swingy shirred skirt. From J Jason Wu. Fabrication: woven Features: wrap-front with inside snap, long sleeves, self cuff with button closure, tunnel elastic waistband with tie, and swing hem Fit: semi-fitted; follows the lines of the body with added wearing ease Length: missy length 42-1/2" to 44-5/8"; plus length 45" to 48-1/2" Content: 100% polyester Care: machine wash, tumble dry Imported To see the specific garment measurements for this item, click here.