Sleep restfully. Wake energized.
The iHome Zenergy line creates a calming environment for sleep, or an energizing atmosphere for waking by using an engaging combination of light and sound therapy. The iZBT10 features 10 different sound therapy tracks designed to calm your mind, lower your breathing and heart rate, and prepare your body for sleep. You can also select from a total of 11 different 1000 Lux, full-color light therapy and decor lighting modes including 3 designed to align your circadian rhythm at night and 3 to improve your energy levels and mood when you wake up. The iZBT10 features four different audio sources: built-in sound therapy, Bluetooth wireless audio streaming from your mobile device, FM radio and Aux-in jack (aux-in audio cable included). Dual alarms let you wake to Bluetooth, FM radio or built-in sounds at separate times. 1 Amp USB charging port to charge mobile devices.