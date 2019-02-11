Details
No longer do you need to choose between a sports bra and a crop top. Made from recycled water bottles, the Topanga has a high-neck, a low back, and adjustable criss-cross straps that keep everything in place. Finally an x that won’t let you down.
Sandra is a 32A and wears an XS. Lilah is a 34C and wears an S. The Topanga is a low-impact bra made for barre classes, yoga, and every day layering. View our size chart.
Made from recycled water bottles, our Compressive fabric contains 79% RPET and 21% spandex. To take care of it, machine wash cold with like colors and line dry flat. Learn more.
