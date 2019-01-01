Ivolador

Ivolador Terrarium Container Flower Planter Hanging Glass Home Garden Decor -3 Types

Ivolador 3 Types Shape Hanging Planter Set Description: Material : Borosilicate glass. Color : Clear. Size: Water Drop : 3.5 x 5.1 inch Diamond shape : 3.5 x 3.9 inch Triangle shape : 3.7 x 4.3 inch Two Holes on the item Size：0.4 inch——Plant stem can be put in INSTALLATION: 1.Infix the rope into the planter through the top hole, with the tweezers( prevent glass scratch), then wear rope punched from the big hole on the body of the container. 2.Make a knot with the beginning of rope. 3.Straighten the rope. 4.Hang the other end of the rope in the place you choose. Then put the ornaments like flowers and plants, DIY your own style. DONE! Package included: 3 x Hanging Vase 3 x Hanging Twine-3.3 feet 1 x Tweezers （The new package has ） 1 x Tiny Water Bead ( No plant or other decorative objects included in this item ) About Ivolador: Ivolador is a registered trademark and our product is professional manufacturing and sole selling. Ivolador focus on the beauty like the volador. Hope we reward you a pleasant mood. We have impeccable after-sales service. 365 day no reason return, 7x 24 Hours online service. Breakage-Proof Package : We guarantee FREE replacement for any damaged product. We have a factory, quality assurance. Advances of Ivolador in 2018: 1- We have registered our own famous brand Ivolador. 2- After looking at your comments, we has made adjustments to the product: add tool tweezers, design beautiful packages, and add instructions on the package. Thank you for your love and good advice.