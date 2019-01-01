Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
promoted
prAna
Itzel Capri
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At prAna
The prAna Itzel Capri is constructed with a Chakara® performance stretch jersey. The high-rise fitted capri features a wide waistband, hidden key pocket, peek-a-boo side leg detail, and a triangle coolmax gusset for comfort and reinforcement.
Featured in 1 story
Find Out Why This Activewear Line Is Next-Level
by
Jinnie Lee
More from prAna
DETAILS
promoted
prAna
Momento 7/8 Legging
$79.00
from
prAna
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
prAna
Momento Bra
$59.00
from
prAna
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
prAna
Verana Bra
$55.00
from
prAna
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
prAna
Momento 7/8 Legging
$79.00
from
prAna
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted