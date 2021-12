Free People

It’s All Happening Coat

$268.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 65756561; Color Code: 040 Bundle up in this so special oversized coat, featured in a longline, open silhouette with sherpa lining and festive Fairisle-inspired print for the coziest wear-everywhere essential. Oversized hood detail Exaggerated sleeves Side pockets Ultra-soft wool blend