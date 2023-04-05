It Cosmetics

Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer +serum

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum does more than provide instant buildable, medium coverage of dark spots, blemishes, pores, and skin texture concerns. Formulated with 2% niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine, the serum is clinically tested in a 12-week study with subjects using this product daily to improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles. In an instrumental test with subjects using this product once, after 24 hours showed an improvement in skin hydration. How do I use it: Using the doe-foot applicator, tap directly onto the desired areas you want to conceal or brighten. Then, take the built-in kabuki brush concealer brush and tap repeatedly (stipple) to blend effortlessly into the skin. From IT Cosmetics. Includes: 0.22-fl oz Bye Bye Dark Spots Concealer + Serum