Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Issa Grace Silk Lurex Slip Dress
$450.00
At Olivia von Halle
Metallic silk? We've added it to our repertoire. We'll be teaming our shell pink silk lurex Issa Grace slip dress with statement heels and gold hoop earrings.
More from Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Shillingford Velvet Wrap Maxi Dress
$680.00
fromNet-A-Porter
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Queenie Notorious Full Length Silk Kimono Robe
$900.00
fromOlivia von Halle
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Queenie Floral-print Silk-satin Robe
$900.00
fromNet-A-Porter
More from Dresses
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Issa Atora Velvet Midi Dress
$390.00
fromNet-A-Porter
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Angelina Faux Feather-trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Gown
$900.00
fromNet-A-Porter