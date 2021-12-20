iS Clinical

Is Clinical Active Peel System, 15 Ct.

$88.00

Description The clinically advanced botanically based ACTIVE PEEL SYSTEM is a powerful yet gentle, fast-acting two-step treatment designed to resurface and polish the skin while providing hydration, rejuvenation, and antioxidant protection. Benefits Helps reduce visible fine lines, excellent for blemish-prone & uneven skin tone, gives appearance of smaller pores Suggested Use Apply Step 1 over entire face and neck; leave on for three minutes. Apply Step 2 over same area, and leave on.