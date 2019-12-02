Caudalie

Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir is inspired by the centuries old 'elixir of youth' used by Queen Isabelle of Hungary. This facial spray acts like a vitamin shot, bringing an instant burst of radiance to the complexion and infusing it with extracts of grape, rosemary, orange blossom, rose, myrrh and organic balm mint. It’s a quick way to refresh your skin and wake yourself up at that 4pm lull in the work day. Keep it in your desk and spritz before you go into a meeting or out after work.