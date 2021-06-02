Traeger

Ironwood Series 885 Pellet Grill

$1499.99

Elevate your craft with the Ironwood It’s loaded with additional features to help you take your cooks to the next level. Double-sidewall insulation maintains steady heat levels to give you even more consistent results, while Super Smoke Mode lets you amp up the wood-fired flavor with the press of a button. FEATURES Downdraft Exhaust & Super Smoke Mode Pellet sensor Dual Position Smoke/Sear Bottom Grate WiFIRE Technology D2 Grill Controller Double Side Wall Interior Included Meat Probe Porcelain-Coated Grill Grates All-Terrain Wheels Locking Caster Wheels Grill Tool Hooks