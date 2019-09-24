Jameson

Irish Whiskey

Perhaps the most notable whiskey on earth, Jameson Irish Whiskey is a crisp, sippable drink that has stood the test of time. Offering hints of vanilla, cream and freshly cut grass with a touch of sweetness, Jameson Whiskey is aged for a minimum of four years, resulting in the quintessential triple-distilled liquid that is both smooth and versatile. Simply put, it's the stuff that turned Jameson's green bottle into an icon, making it the brand we all know and love today. Jameson Irish Whiskey boasts a perfectly balanced flavor profile with spicy, nutty and sweet notes. The nose is lightly floral and peppered with spice, making this one of the most broadly appealing whiskeys on the market. Enjoy it straight, on the rocks, with a bit of water or mixed with club soda, ginger ale or in cocktails. With Jameson's classic concoction, the possibilities for enjoying a true Irish tradition are endless! Buy Jameson Whiskey online at a great price through Drizly and have it delivered directly to your door or pick it up in store.