Iris Square-toe Ballerina Shoes

$290.00

New Season Aeyde Iris square-toe ballerina shoes Berlin-based footwear brand Aeyde is deeply inspired by Bauhaus and 90s minimalism, as showcased by these Iris ballerina shoes from the AW23 collection. The pair is crafted from butter-soft leather and topped with a contrasting square toe. Highlights light beige/black calf leather contrasting toecap square toe slip-on style branded insole flat leather sole Composition Sole: Calf Suede 100% Lining: Calf Leather 100% Outer: Calf Leather 100% Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19660026 Brand style ID: A11FLRAZS05FL123