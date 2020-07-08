Kitri

Meet our modern reinterpretation of the classic shirt dress. Oversized utility pockets counteract the soft carnation pink hue of this versatile style, with ivory shell buttons and a self-covered rectangular buckle adding a retro finish. Wear her at the weekend or for a meeting in the week - she’s versatile. This style has been made from LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose fibres, which are derived from sustainable, certified and controlled sources. Pink 58% Viscose, 42% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Dry clean only UK size 8 measures 123cm /48.4in in length Bust 88cm /34.6in, waist 86cm /33.9in Model is 5'9" and wears a UK size 8