Chanel

Iridescent Lambskin Quilted Bag

$4295.00 $3435.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fashionphile

We guarantee this is an authentic CHANEL Iridescent Lambskin Quilted Chic Pearls Flap Navy Blue or 100% of your money back. This stylish shoulder bag is crafted of diamond-quilted textured iridescent lambskin leather in navy blue. The bag features a leather threaded gold chain strap, faux pearls aligned on the top, and a flap with a matte gold Chanel CC turn lock. This opens to a gold leather interior with a zipper pocket. This is a chic shoulder bag, ideal for day or evening, from Chanel!