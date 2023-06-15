GlamourGhoulFinds

Iridescent Bridal Crown

Iridescent Rainbow Queen Tiara , Bride Rhinestone Crown, AB rhinestones wedding crowns, gift for bff, Bridgerton, best crowns, gift for her Introducing our stunning tiara, available in both silver and gold with your choice of clear or AB rhinestones. This elegant accessory will add the perfect touch of sparkle to any event, whether it be a wedding, prom, or other special occasion. Made with high-quality materials, this tiara is both durable and comfortable to wear. Don't settle for anything less than the best - choose our tiara to complete your look and shine like royalty. (AB rhinestones are iridescent / rainbow-colored !) TO SEE MY ENTIRE STORE WITH ALL OTHER TIARAS, CROWNS AND MORE GO TO THIS LINK FOR EASY ACCESS: https://www.etsy.com/shop/GlamourGhoulFinds Still didn’t find what you where looking for? Send me a message and tell me about your idea! -> Everything ships same or next day of order from my home in Los Angeles, California!! ✨ The fastest shipping you can get on Etsy! 😁 If you need it even faster please choose the faster shipping option at checkout so it gets processed faster at the post office. -> Feel free to send me a message with any question you might have. I usually get back within minutes! (pacific time!) ->My customers satisfaction is the most important thing to me. If you should ever receive an item with faults or broken please get in touch with me before posting a negative review. I do my best to provide high quality products and try to package everything very well. Nevertheless it can always happen that a package gets treated extra rough by the postal service. Just get in touch and we will find a solution! 🙏🏻 ->If you are unsure how to adjust the size or of how to wear a product please also get in touch. I'm more than happy to walk you through it :) Thank you so much for your business. Every order means the world to me! 🌹🌹🌹 Sincerely, Grace Return policy: Because of the nature of my products I do not accept returns. If you should ever get a wrong product or one that got damaged during transit of course get in touch with me immediately after you receive it and I will fix the issue for you! You reach me all day long by clicking on the “message seller” button. Always get in touch with me, about anything! I’m here for you! (Pst) I proudly ship my packages out of my California home daily so my customers can receive their items as fast as humanly possible. So depending on your time of order your package will go out SAME or NEXT DAY of order! Once the package is at the post office, things are out of my hand and I can not be held responsible for possible delays by the postal service. If you want to track your order you can do that by following your tracking number that will be sent to you by Etsy to your email address immediately after you placed an order. If you don’t find it please get in touch with me and I will send it to you and will also gladly advise you how to proceed in case a package is “in transit” longer than expected. If the tracking says “delivered” that counts as proof it was delivered. If it says “delivered” but you did not receive the package you have to file a claim with USPS directly. Get in touch if you wanna talk this through. Get in touch always with any questions, whatever it might be! Happy to help any way I can!